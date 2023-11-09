Punjabi varsity prof suspended after students protest

Patiala, November 8

Prof Surjit Singh, former coordinator of the five-year Punjabi integrated course at Punjabi University, here, was suspended today. The university VC had ordered a probe against him after receiving complaints of allegedly mentally harassing a girl. The girl had died on September 13.

The action followed after a group of students staged a protest outside the university on Wednesday, demanding action against Prof Surjit Singh, holding him responsible for the death of student Jashandeep Kaur. The students staged a sit-in blocking the entry of the staff and students to the university.

In a communique issued from the office of the Vice-Chancellor, Dr Arvind said Surjit Singh was suspended with effect from November 8.

Surjit, who was facing a departmental chargesheet and given 15 days to submit a reply, had submitted his reply in the matter recently.

Sources in the university said the reply was found unsatisfactory following which Surjit was placed under suspension with immediate effect. Registrar Navjot Kaur had issued the order of his suspension.

Former district sessions judge VK Gupta would conduct the departmental inquiry against Surjit. During the period of suspension, Surjit will station at university college, Ghanaur.

Jashandeep Kaur, a first-year student of the five-year integrated course in Punjabi, died on September 13 at her house at Chauke village in Bathinda district. The death led to outrage among students and triggered a protest on the campus.

Subsequently, the university removed Prof Surjit from the post of coordinator of the Punjabi integrated course. The university also ordered a probe against him after receiving complaints for allegedly mentally harassing the girl.

Prof Surjit was also assaulted while he was returning after meeting the Vice-Chancellor. Three students and 10 people were booked in this connection.

A two-member inquiry committee headed by retired district sessions judge Jaswinder Singh, however, absolved Prof Surjit of any role in the girl’s death, saying, “There is no proof to support the allegations that mental harassment led to the death of the girl.” It said the girl died of chronic illness. However, the committee found the conduct of Professor Surjit below professional standards. — TNS

