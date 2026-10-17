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Home / Punjab / Punjabi woman found murdered in California after burned remains discovered; husband arrested

Punjabi woman found murdered in California after burned remains discovered; husband arrested

Jasmine Aujla Gill went missing from her Sacramento home on September 30; investigators found inconsistencies in husband Gurinder Gill’s statements

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Mohit Khanna
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:00 AM Oct 17, 2026 IST
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Jasmine Aujla Gill went missing from her Sacramento home on September 30, while her husband, Gurinder Gill, was arrested on a murder charge on October 14. Image credit: X@sacsheriff
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Jasmine Aujla Gill, an Indian-origin woman from Punjab who went missing from her Sacramento home in California on September 30, was found murdered, and her husband, Gurinder Gill, has been arrested on a murder charge, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said on Saturday.

Jasmine’s cousin reported her missing on October 4, four days after the burned remains of a woman were discovered in El Dorado County on October 1. The remains were subsequently identified as those of Jasmine Gill.

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During the initial investigation, Gurinder allegedly told detectives that agents of the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) had taken his wife into custody while she was checking the mail at their residence.

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However, investigators contacted ICE, which confirmed that no enforcement activity had taken place at the address.

As the investigation progressed, detectives identified several inconsistencies in Gurinder’s statements about his wife’s disappearance.

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Investigators also learned that the couple was involved in an ongoing divorce and child custody dispute.

Based on the findings of the investigation, homicide detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Gurinder on a murder charge. He was located and arrested on October 14.

Detectives also executed search warrants at two residences associated with him.

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