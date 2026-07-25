DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Punjab / Punjabi woman strangled to death in Canada; 22-year-old live-in partner charged with murder

Punjabi woman strangled to death in Canada; 22-year-old live-in partner charged with murder

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:19 AM Jul 25, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Damanpreet Kaur. Image credit:gofundme.com
Advertisement

A 22-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder after allegedly strangling his 23-year-old partner, an Indian woman, to death in Edmonton, Alberta, in what police are investigating as an intimate partner homicide.

Advertisement

The victim, identified as Punjab-origin Damanpreet Kaur, was found with serious injuries after the Edmonton Police Service responded to a home in the Silver Berry neighbourhood of southeast Edmonton at around 6:44 p.m. on July 9. Officers had received reports of an unresponsive woman with suspicious injuries at the residence near 28A Avenue and Silver Berry Road.

Advertisement

Emergency medical personnel treated Kaur at the scene before rushing her to hospital in critical condition. She succumbed to her injuries on July 12. A man was taken into custody shortly after officers arrived.

Advertisement

An autopsy conducted on July 14 confirmed Kaur's death was a homicide. While investigators initially withheld the cause of death, police have now revealed that she died from strangulation.

On July 22, 2026, police arrested Ritish Kumar, 22, and charged him with second-degree murder in connection with the case.

Advertisement

The Edmonton Police Service said Kaur's death is being investigated as an intimate partner homicide, adding that investigators are not looking for any additional suspects.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe campaign has been launched to help repatriate Kaur's body to India.

According to the Canadian Women's Foundation, intimate partner violence—also referred to as domestic or spousal violence—is a form of gender-based violence committed by a current or former partner. The organization says a woman is killed by her intimate partner in Canada approximately every six days.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts