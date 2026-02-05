Punjab’s 2025 de-addiction rules under HC lens; PIL alleges dilution of safeguards, breach of Mental Healthcare Act

A public interest litigation has been filed in the Punjab and Haryana High Court challenging the Punjab government’s newly notified rules, alleging that the rules dilute safeguards governing de-addiction treatment and permit unregulated dispensing of highly addictive opioid drugs.

In his petition, Sehajdhari Sikh Party National President Dr Paramjeet Singh Ranu sought the quashing of the Punjab Substance Use Disorder Treatment, Counselling and Rehabilitation Centres Rules issued by the Respondent-State of Punjab vide notification dated December 5, 2025.

Among other things, the petitioner, through counsel Aashutosh Jerath, contended that the rules were ultra vires Articles 14, 21, 39(e), 47, and 254 of the Constitution, contrary to the Mental Healthcare Act, and a colourable exercise of legislative power aimed at bypassing an existing High Court stay.

The petitioner said he had consistently approached the court whenever executive or legislative actions of the State threatened to dilute the regulatory framework governing treatment of substance abuse, particularly with regard to the supply of highly addictive opioid drugs.

He added the rules intended to bypass and nullify the High Court’s interim order dated May 10, 2019, passed in a PIL whereby a relaxation – permitting dispensing of opioid drugs from private psychiatric clinics/OPD facilities – was stayed.

He added that the present petition was a sequel to three earlier PILs filed by him, all of which were pending consideration. The Respondent-State had persistently sought to legitimise de-addiction centres with OPD facility, thereby enabling unregulated dispensing of opioid agonist drugs, such as buprenorphine and buprenorphine-naloxone.

The impugned 2025 rules substantially re-enact the very regulatory regime earlier questioned before the court. It impermissibly created a separate category of "Substance Use Disorder Treatment Centres (Outpatient Facility Only)", which is fundamentally inconsistent with the definition of "mental health establishment" under Section 2(1)(p) of the 2017 Act that mandated admission-based facilities.