Punjab’s 24/7 power promise has turned into prolonged cuts: Bansuri Swaraj

New Delhi MP Bansuri Swaraj on Tuesday hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab over the power crisis in the state, alleging that its promise of 24/7 electricity supply had turned into prolonged power cuts, with industries facing outages of up to 14 hours.

Swaraj said the Punjab government was aware that the paddy season was approaching and that electricity demand for irrigation would increase, but it failed to make adequate arrangements. She accused the government of making excuses and now blaming the Centre for the crisis.

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Questioning the state government’s power generation, Swaraj said it had claimed that the Plant Load Factor (PLF) of its government power plants was 42 per cent. “How is that possible when we all know that you have sufficient coal stock available?” she asked.

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She said private power plants in Punjab were operating at a PLF of 92 per cent, arguing that the difference indicated a failure on the part of the state government to utilise available resources effectively.

Swaraj said the AAP government led by Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal was not listening to people’s concerns and was instead “doing nothing but making excuses”.

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She added that people in Punjab would hold the AAP government accountable for the power cuts in the upcoming state elections and teach it a lesson.