Punjab’s AAP government presents report card of its 7 months performance, says took historic decisions

Chandigarh, October 16

Presenting the report card of the seven months performance of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab, Cabinet Minister Aman Arora said the state government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has ushered a new era of politics in the state by eliminating the corruption and mafia culture patronised by previous government in the past 7 decades.

16 ਮਾਰਚ ਨੂੰ ਖਟਕੜਕਲਾਂ ਵਿਖੇ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਨੂੰ ਮੁੜ 'ਰੰਗਲਾ ਪੰਜਾਬ' ਬਣਾਉਣ ਦਾ ਅਹਿਦ ਲਿਆ ਸੀ...ਅੱਜ ਸਾਡੀ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਨੂੰ 7 ਮਹੀਨੇ ਹੋ ਗਏ ਨੇ ਤੇ ਇਹਨਾਂ 7 ਮਹੀਨਿਆਂ 'ਚ ਜੋ ਕੰਮ ਕੀਤੇ ਨੇ ਪਿਛਲੀਆਂ ਸਰਕਾਰਾਂ 70 ਸਾਲਾਂ 'ਚ ਨਹੀਂ ਕਰ ਸਕੀਆਂ...



ਨੇਕ ਨੀਅਤ ਨਾਲ ਕੰਮ ਕਰ ਰਹੇ ਹਾਂ... ਇਸੇ ਤਰ੍ਹਾਂ ਤੁਹਾਡੇ ਸਾਥ ਦੀ ਆਸ ਹੈ...

Addressing a press conference here at party’s headquarter, Punjab Housing and Urban Development Minister Arora slammed previous Congress and SAD-BJP governments for pushing Punjab into colossal debt and said that most of their leaders indulged in malpractices and filled their own coffers, but in contrast, AAP government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against corruption to bring back lost glory of the state.

Listing the achievements of the AAP government, the Information & Public Relations Minister said Mann government took historic decisions in seven months which the previous governments had failed to take in the past over 70 years of their regime.

He said AAP government is generating employment as promised during poll campaigns. It has regularised services of 9000 teachers and a process initiated to regularise the services of remaining 28000 contractual employees. The government has also started the process for filling 26,000 posts lying vacant in various government departments in boards along with filling 2500 posts of various cadre in the Police Department.

He said that an anti-corruption helpline has also been launched. “One of the biggest achievements of the Mann government is cracking down on corrupt leaders. In the past seven months, the state government has arrested over 220 influential people, senior politicians and bureaucrats who had looted Punjab and were being patronised by the successive governments,” the Minister said.

Replying to a media query over ongoing inquiries against opposition leaders, Arora said that unlike previous governments, AAP is not doing vendetta politics and actions will only be initiated against them after investigation teams find them guilty.

Arora said that under the dynamic leadership of CM Mann, the state government has also taken a myriad of pro-farmers decisions, including giving MSP on moong as third crop. The area under summer moong has increased from 54,363 acres to 1,28,495 acres.

He said that for the first time, load enhancement fees on tubewells has been slashed from Rs 4750 to Rs 2500 per HP as a one-time measure for farmers. The subsidy of Rs 1500 per acre has been given for direct seeding of rice to save ground water from depletion.

Likewise, price of sugarcane has been enhanced by Rs 20 per quintal from Rs 360 to Rs 380. The government has also sanctioned pending compensation to farmers affected with inclement weather and floods. All pending arrears of cane growers have been cleared.

Arora said to provide free and best health services at the doorstep of the common man, 100 Aam Aadmi clinics were dedicated to the people of the state while 16 new medical colleges have been announced to be constructed. The government has also inaugurated Dr Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital, Mullanpur, to offer best quality treatment to cancer patients. Besides, the government launched a crackdown on illegal encroachments and freed panchayat land worth crores and these funds will be spent on the welfare of common people.

Taking dig at the SAD party, Arora said Kabaddi tournaments were held in the Badal government, but they spent money on Bollywood heroines. However, the Mann government has organized ‘Kheda Vattan Punjab Diya’ and will give rewards worth Rs 6 crore to sports players to encourage them to stay away from drug menace and take part in the sports actively. The government had also honoured stars of the Commonwealth Games.

Lashing out at former CM Charanjit Singh Channi, the Cabinet Minister said that earlier only big hoardings were installed in the state and benefits of electricity was given to a particular section only but the AAP government is now giving 600 units electricity free of cost per billing cycle to every household irrespective of their caste. Not only this, all pending bills of people were waived off and disconnected connections have been restored by the AAP government in this short span.

Ending monopoly of private operators in Punjab, AAP started government Volvo buses to Delhi airport and also revised the time-table. Due to this, state-owned transport is now in profit, he added.

He said that an Anti-Gangster Task Force was also constituted for wiping gangsters and many notorious criminals have been arrested.

Reiterating his government’s commitment to bring reform in the state, Arora said AAP is a pro-people and pro-farmers government. CM Mann is working industriously to create ‘Rangla Punjab’ again and the work done in the past seven month is a testament to it.

