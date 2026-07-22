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Home / Punjab / Punjab's Anandgarh village sarpanch brutally murdered; attacked, run over multiple times

Punjab's Anandgarh village sarpanch brutally murdered; attacked, run over multiple times

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PTI
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:09 PM Jul 22, 2026 IST
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A village sarpanch was killed after he was allegedly attacked with sharp-edged weapons and run over by a car multiple times by a group of assailants here, police said on Wednesday.

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One person has been arrested and five booked in connection with the incident that occurred on Tuesday night in Anandgarh village, police said.

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Satpal alias Mintu, the sarpanch of Anandgarh, was attacked after a villager, Rohit, came to his house, claiming that some men were chasing him and that he feared for his life, they said.

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Satpal allowed Rohit to take shelter inside his house. Soon after, five to six men came in a car to Satpal's house. Three of the men, armed with sharp-edged weapons, attacked Satpal, they said.

During the assault, the car driver hit Satpal with the vehicle, knocking him to the ground, and then ran him over two to three times. The assailants fled, leaving behind their weapons, after locals started gathering at the spot, police said.

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Satpal's son Rahul was taking him to the hospital when another group of the attackers intercepted their car near Allahabad village. The assailants tried to open the driver's door and attacked the vehicle with sharp-edged weapons, but Rahul managed to get to the Sadar police station, they said.

He took his father to the hospital with police assistance, but doctors declared Satpal dead, they added.

Station House Officer, Sadar, Sub-Inspector Baljinder Singh Malhi said one of the accused has been arrested and raids are being conducted to arrest the remaining accused.

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