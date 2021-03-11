Punjab’s anti-gangster task force arrests gangster associated with Bambiha gang along with 2 aides

Chandigarh, August 10

As part of its ongoing drive against drugs and gangsters, the Anti Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of the Punjab police has arrested a dreaded gangster associated with the Bambiha Gang identified as Harpreet Singh alias Happy Bhullar along with his two aides. They were engaged in cross-border smuggling of weapons and drugs. The other two arrested persons have been identified as Rajwinder Singh and Parambir Singh alias Bobby.

The police have also recovered four pistols including one .30 caliber and three .32 caliber along with six magazines and 125 live cartridges, 1.05kg heroin, Rs 78.27 lakh of drug money, seven gold bangles, 25 gold coins, four gold chains, seven gold rings, one silver chain, three cars including Skoda, Honda City, and Brezza, three motorcycles including Yamaha, Hero Deluxe and Splendor and 15 smartphones from their possession.

This is the second major module engaged in cross-border smuggling of arms and drugs that has been busted by the Punjab Police in the last two days.

Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav said the Anti-Gangster Task Force led by ADGP Promod Ban has got a huge success with the arrest of dreaded gangster Happy Bhullar, who is an infamous shooter of Davinder Bambiha gang and wanted in two murder cases. Happy Bhullar was absconding since 2017, he said.

As per information, Happy Bhullar is a history-sheeter and wanted for his involvement in two murder cases, including that of Jalandhar-based financier Gurmeet Singh alias Tinku and of Inderjit Singh alias Tinda, a rival gang member of Jaipal group, and in two other cases registered in Ferozepur and UT Chandigarh. Rajwinder Happy is also a history-sheeter and wanted in cases under the NDPS Act, while Parambir Bobby is wanted in a Arms Act case.

Divulging more details regarding the preliminary investigation, ADGP Promod Ban said that the accused were involved in cross-border drug smuggling on a large scale and also have their footprints in Jammu & Kashmir. “The proceeds from this illegal activity were being used to purchase weapons and vehicles which were further being used in various criminal activities,” he said.

Meanwhile, an FIR has been registered under Sections 473 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Sections 21, 22, and 29 of the NDPS Act, and Section 25 of the Arms Act at Police Station Dhakoli in SAS Nagar.