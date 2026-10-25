Punjab’s beloved buffalo champion Raja Jhota goes missing; owner announces Rs 1 lakh reward

“Raja Jhota” — bold, strong and sinewy, the pride of Kala Sanghian in Kapurthala district of Punjab and a champion of village cattle races — has gone missing. His village is in deep mourning, and his keeper has stopped eating.

The theft of Raja Jhota, a 20-year-old male buffalo and champion of Kala Sanghian, has plunged his village into sorrow. Popular as the king of “hult races”, “Nattan Di Daur” and traditional Punjabi “Jhoteyan Di Daur”, Raja was a celebrated name in the world of traditional cattle racing.

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The Kala Sanghian-based family, in Kapurthala district, has announced a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh for anyone who helps them find their beloved Raja.

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The word jhota traditionally means a male buffalo in Punjabi. It is also often used to refer to men, symbolising strength and spirit.

Known as an undefeatable buffalo, Raja went missing from the village 20 days ago. An award-winning and celebrated beast, he was a formidable competitor who had been the envy of cattle racers across Punjab for decades.

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Over a racing career spanning 19 years, Raja competed in more than 100 traditional buffalo and bull-racing championships. He won countless prizes, including a tractor, a car, 87 motorbikes and cash awards.

Raja was also the best buddy of his owner, 25-year-old Kala Sanghian resident Jaskaran Singh, who is heartbroken.

Jaskaran says, “Oh jhota nahi, sada baccha si, sade athroo rukde nahi, te roti galeyon langhdi nahi.” (He was our baby. Our tears won't stop, and we don't feel like eating.)

“Raja was not just our family's pride but the pride of the entire village. The village has gained popularity because of him, and everyone is praying for his safe return. I've been taking care of him since he was just 1.5 years old. He was indomitable and had never been defeated. He won the Dhapai bull-racing Mela for 10 years and Nattan Di Daur for six years.

“About a fortnight ago, we tied him up near the khuh (field motor), but when we went to check on him in the morning, he was missing. Our world came crashing down.”

Jaskaran's grandfather, Jarnail Singh, and father, Charanjit Singh, nurtured a passion for buffalo racing. Charanjit bought Raja, then a 1.5-year-old calf, from Harimpur village 19 years ago.

Jaskaran was in Class 9 when he soon gave up his studies to devote himself to Raja's full-time care.

Apart from his regular feed, the fierce buffalo's diet includes a nutritious mixture of fox nuts, almonds and ghee, intended to build and maintain his powerful muscles.

Raja was allegedly stolen along with two other cattle belonging to the family and a relative. Both the other animals were female buffaloes. A police investigation was launched, and CCTV footage reportedly showed a stolen Bolero camper transporting all three animals before the trail went cold.

Jaskaran says, “Raja would never allow anyone else to untie him or take him away. He would charge at anyone else who came near him, using his horns. Koi dhokhe naal, kuch khava ke, lai gaya.” (Someone must have tricked him, perhaps by feeding him something, and taken him away.)

“We're desperate to find him and will generously reward anyone who helps us recover him.”

He adds, “Raja had become siyana (wise) now. He would turn 20 this year. At the Baba Kahan Das Bull Race tournament this December, we were planning to honour him with a turban and then retire him. Hun bas ohdi sewa karni si.” (Now, all we wanted to do was look after him.)

Raja's racing glory lives on online

Videos of Raja's victories, popular on Instagram and YouTube, continue to circulate online. They show him racing at great speed around khuhs and tracks during Hult races, often accompanied by upbeat Punjabi songs, including Hardeep Grewal and Kulbir Jhinjer's lines:

“Maran maraan da hove je irada, ohdi jitt hove yakeeni jihdi hikk vich zor hai.”

(If one is determined to fight to the finish, victory is assured for the one with strength in their heart.)

Hult races are traditional Punjabi races involving bulls running around a khuh, or Persian wheel. Nattan Di Daur, another traditional cattle-racing event, takes its name from Jatts in certain regions known for hosting these races.