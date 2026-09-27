Punjab’s Chitkara, Lovely varsity unrest: Police probe student outburst, link between incidents

Punjab Police has launched a probe into the sudden unrest at Chitkara University, Rajpura, and Lovely Professional University, Phagwara, with investigators examining the reasons behind the two separate incidents and whether they could be linked.

“The unexplained violence in both the campuses is unrelated. No individual students can be identified as leaders of the mob frenzy. In the very place, we are working on all the possible reasons for the sudden outburst,” Special Director General of Police (Law and Order) Parveen Kumar Sinha told The Tribune.

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“We are even working on establishing a relation between the two incidents to understand what it could mean,” he said.

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Related news: Chitkara to LPU: Similar rumours trigger protests at Punjab universities in 2 days, what’s happening in election year?

After unverified rumours about a suicide by a campus inmate, students of Chitkara University held a massive protest on the campus on Friday night.

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Students of LPU, Phagwara, went on the rampage on the campus early on Sunday, damaging property and blocking a national highway over claims that a woman student was allegedly raped by an outsider. An FIR has been lodged into the unsubstantiated report.

Jalandhar Range DIG Naveen Singla has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under Phagwara SP Major Singh, DSP Palwinder Singh and a woman police inspector, besides representatives of students.

A senior police officer investigating the issue in Jalandhar said, “Preliminary reports indicated that no rape had occurred at the place being cited in the FIR. There were three girls at the spot and none of them had been raped, it has been confirmed.”

He said, “We are not clear about the possible motivation for the incidents, so there is no clarity on the real issue.”

Police are not ruling out a motivated face or group exploiting the students for personal reasons on the issue, which “could be very dangerous”.

“The movement by the recent Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) in Delhi, recently, ending with the resignation of the Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan gave an impetus for aggression to restless students. Students are definitely restless with regard to dissatisfaction with education in the state and very less employment opportunities matching their education skills,” said a senior officer.

At the same time, with political parties gearing up for the state Assembly elections next year, experts do not rule out the involvement of vested interests seeking to influence voters by inciting them.