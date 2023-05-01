Punjab’s farmer union joins protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 1

Kirti Kisan Union (KKU), a farmer union from Punjab, today joined the ongoing dharna of international wrestlers at the Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. KKU demanded immediate arrest of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president and BJP leader Brij Bhushan Shran Singh.

The union, led by state vice-president Harmesh Singh Dhesi, Chamkaur Singh Rode and women's wing leader Hardeep Kaur Kotla, expressed solidarity with the struggle of the players.

Addressing the protest, Hardeep Kaur Kotla said this struggle was not only for the rights of women wrestlers, but it was a struggle for the dignity of all women. She said the union was standing firm with the wrestlers. She said out of millions of players in the country, only few players reach the world level and increase the prestige of the entire country.

"If such players have to stage dharnas to get justice, then we can really understand the pain the other players are going through,” Kaur said.

The leader of the women's wing said by not arresting Brij Bhushan, despite being accused of sexual harassment and having an FIR registered against him, has revealed the anti-women mentality of the BJP, which has been manifested in several cases earlier.

