The first FIR regarding stubble burning had been registered in Kapurthala, signaling the pro-active measures the administration will have to take this season.

Identified as Gurwinder Singh, a resident of Lau Sawal village, falling under Sultanpur Lodhi subdivision, a case has been registered against him.

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The Sultanpur Lodhi police have registered an FIR under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, against a local farmer for allegedly setting paddy stubble on fire.

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SDM Sultanpur Lodhi Jasjit Singh and ASP Dhirendra Verma said that the action was taken on the basis of a field verification report submitted by the concerned nodal and cluster officers, following a satellite imagery report received from the Punjab Remote Sensing Centre, Ludhiana.

Notably, this is a first pre-Diwali action of this kind taken in the region against stubble fires.

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Traditionally, stubble fires peak immediately before and after Diwali, coupled with pollution levels amidst firecracker burning as well as the winter smog, caused by a general dip in temperatures.

The Kapurthala administration has been leading an awareness and monitoring drive in hotspot villages of the subdivision, urging farmers to adopt environment-friendly methods of paddy straw management.

A meeting was held at Bhila village, on Wednesday, as well, under the campaign.

SDM and ASP said the administration was keeping a strict vigil on incidents of stubble burning and that violations would invite action as per the law.