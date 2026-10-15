Punjab’s Jagsher Khangurra assures India of medal at World Badminton Championships

Punjab’s promising badminton talent, Jagsher Singh Khangurra of Nabha, has assured India of a medal at the World Junior Badminton Championships in Cairo, Egypt, after defeating Yuan Syue Jhuang of Chinese Taipei to enter the semifinals. The championship is being held from October 5 to 17, with the semifinals scheduled for Friday.

Jagsher has already won six medals at international tournaments, establishing himself as one of Punjab’s brightest prospects in badminton.

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Ritin Khanna, secretary of the Punjab Badminton Association, described Jagsher’s achievement as historic and a matter of immense pride for the state.

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He said Jagsher was among the few Indian players to win a medal in his very first year of competing at the World Junior Badminton Championships.

When Jagsher was just 11 years old, his parents, Manpreet Singh and Rashpal Kaur, both government schoolteachers, made the difficult decision to send him from Nabha to a badminton academy in Bahadurgarh, near Delhi, to receive advanced training and compete at a higher level.

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The decision meant sending their young son away from home at an age when most children are still under their parents’ constant care. However, believing in his potential, they chose to make this sacrifice in the hope of helping him realise his sporting ambitions.

His parents were elated by his achievement. Speaking to The Tribune, they expressed confidence that he would go on to win the gold medal in the upcoming semifinal and final rounds.