The fourth unit of Guru Hargobind Thermal Plant (GHTP) at Lehra Mohabbat in Bathinda district has been restored and is currently generating 169 MW of power.

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The 210-MW unit had developed a snag on Friday, forcing it to shut down and leaving the entire 920-MW plant non-operational. The unit had been the only operational unit at the plant before it developed the technical fault.

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The restoration of the fourth unit brings partial generation back to the plant, although the other three units continue to remain non-operational.

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Sources said that efforts were afoot to restore the remaining three units as well, which are facing operational difficulties following a strike by outsourced workers, who are demanding direct engagement with the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL).