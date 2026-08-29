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Home / Punjab / Punjab's Lehra Mohabbat thermal plant unit restored, generates 169 MW

Punjab's Lehra Mohabbat thermal plant unit restored, generates 169 MW

The 210-MW unit had developed a snag on Friday, forcing it to shut down and leaving the entire 920-MW plant non-operational

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Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Bathinda, Updated At : 10:22 AM Aug 29, 2026 IST
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An outer view of Guru Hargobind Thermal Plant at Lehra Mohabbat village in Bathinda district. File photo
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The fourth unit of Guru Hargobind Thermal Plant (GHTP) at Lehra Mohabbat in Bathinda district has been restored and is currently generating 169 MW of power.

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The 210-MW unit had developed a snag on Friday, forcing it to shut down and leaving the entire 920-MW plant non-operational. The unit had been the only operational unit at the plant before it developed the technical fault.

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The restoration of the fourth unit brings partial generation back to the plant, although the other three units continue to remain non-operational.

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Sources said that efforts were afoot to restore the remaining three units as well, which are facing operational difficulties following a strike by outsourced workers, who are demanding direct engagement with the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL).

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