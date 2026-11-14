The Punjab Government on Saturday claimed that as many as 31 lakh families were receiving benefits under the “Meri Rasoi Ration Kit” scheme, which has completed two quarters. The scheme aims to cover a total of 40 lakh eligible families across Punjab.

Consumer Affairs Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak said the distribution under this flagship initiative was being carried out on a mission mode.

Of the 31 lakh ration kits distributed so far, Ludhiana accounted for the highest number at 3,75,831, followed by Patiala with 2,40,975. Bathinda ranked third with 1,94,584, Amritsar fourth with 1,89,580, and Fazilka fifth with 1,65,338.

Notably, each eligible family is entitled to one ration kit, which has been carefully designed to meet the essential dietary needs of a household.

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It contains two kg of lentils, two kg of sugar, one kg of salt, 200 grams of turmeric powder and one litre of mustard oil for monthly consumption.

These food kits are being provided in addition to the wheat already being distributed to eligible beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act, 2013.

The ration kits are assembled by Markfed, while the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department oversees the distribution network across the state.

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The objective is to supplement staple grains with essential proteins, cooking oil and spices, thereby improving the overall nutritional intake of families covered under the scheme.

The distribution is being monitored to ensure transparency, prevent duplication and guarantee last-mile delivery. District administrations, the Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, and local officials are coordinating to ensure the success of the initiative.

The scheme stands testimony to the state government’s commitment to ensuring that no eligible family is left without food security. By adding these ration kits to the existing NFSA wheat distribution, the government aims to address both hunger and nutritional deficiencies.