Punjab’s obsession for SUVs, guns and expensive dogs is no big swag

Punjab’s love for SUVs, tractors, and guns is no secret. But expensive dog breeds like Pitbull Terriers and Mastiffs (Boerboels) are fast catching the fancy of Punjabis.

Advertisement

The bigger the dog at home, the more the swag.

Despite bans on certain dog breeds and events to showcase the canines, pet owners are willing to pay thousands to lakhs to own their favourite breeds, which are being delivered to their doorsteps.

Advertisement

Despite the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Dog Breeding and Marketing) Rules in place, illegal dog breeding continues to thrive in the state.

The recent arrest of a Rajpura resident who allegedly reared and trained Pitbulls for the illegal hunting of protected animal species, including a porcupine, and promoted the same through social media videos in Punjab—to attract views—also attracted the wrath of animal rights activist Maneka Gandhi.

Advertisement

Earlier in January, illegal greyhound dog races were stopped in Punjab after People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India intervened to prevent these illegal events and ensured that the police raided just before these races, which were scheduled for multiple locations.

When it comes to training and dealing in illegal breeds, many Punjab-based residents continue to eye easy money. "During such racing tourneys, dogs are forced to race at dangerously high speeds. It puts a tremendous strain on their bodies, often causing them to suffer injuries or death. Dogs who lose may face harsh abuses," said a former dog trader.

As The Tribune tried to get in touch with dog breeders in Patiala, Malerkotla, Nabha, Moga, Bhadson, Ferozepur, and Amritsar, the majority of them assured they could provide any dog breed against an advance payment.

“You can pay me Rs 8,500, and within six months, we will arrange for your dog breed, and for Rs 1,500 extra, we will deliver it to your doorstep,” they said, not bothered about any checks or the recently banned breeds.

Experts suggest that in India, more than 80 percent of dog breeding is illegal (without a license). Last year, following the increasing number of dog attack cases, the Central government wrote to the state governments, urging them to ban the import, sale, and breeding of certain dog breeds considered dangerous.

These banned dog breeds include Pitbull Terrier, Tosa Inu, Central Asian Shepherd Dog, American Staffordshire Terrier, Fila Brasileiro, Dogo Argentino, American Bulldog, Boerboel, Kangal, Caucasian Shepherd Dog, South Russian Shepherd Dog, Tornjak, Sarplaninac, Mastiff (Boerboel), Rottweiler, Terriers, Rhodesian Ridgeback, Wolf Dogs, Canario, Akbash, Moscow Guard Dog, Cane Corso, and their cross-breeds as well.

The idea is that these dog breeds are not only dangerous, but their attacks could also be a reason for humans' deaths. And for people who already own these banned dogs, they were urged to get their pets sterilised to prevent their breeding.

“No dog breeds are dangerous, but the way you train, handle, and treat the particular dog is important. The majority of the banned dogs are kept in inhumane conditions and sometimes under a leash for over 10 hours at a stretch, making them aggressive,” says a dog activist. “Illegal dog breeders continue to produce puppies every year, putting the lives of innocent dogs at risk, and therefore, there is a need to ensure strict laws and promote the adoption of dogs,” she says.