Punjab’s Tanvi youngest Taipei Open champ

Teenage badminton prodigy Tanvi Sharma from Hoshiarpur scripted history on Sunday by winning the BWF Taipei Open Super 300 women’s singles title.

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At just 17 years and 222 days old, she became the youngest champion in the Taipei Open history, surpassing the legendary Tai Tzu Ying.

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Tanvi defeated Vietnam’s sixth seed Nguyen Thuy Linh in straight games 21-16, 21-16 in a commanding final to clinch the biggest title of her career. The triumph also ended India’s 18-year wait for a women’s singles title at the Taipei Open since Saina Nehwal’s victory in 2008.

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Tanvi’s latest success crowns a meteoric rise in world badminton. The Hoshiarpur shuttler, who trained under her mother and coach Meena Sharma, has emerged as one of India’s brightest prospects after becoming World Junior No. 1, winning multiple international junior medals and breaking into the top-35 of the senior BWF world rankings. Her consistent performances over the past year have established her among the world’s fastest-rising young players.

Behind the historic triumph stands Meena, whose years of dedication, discipline and personal sacrifice shaped daughter Tanvi’s remarkable journey from local courts in Hoshiarpur to the international podium. Their story has become an inspiring example of perseverance, determination and family support.

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Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann congratulated Tanvi on her historic triumph, describing it as a proud moment for the state. In a post on social media, he said the shuttler had brought immense pride to Punjab by winning the title at such a young age.

“May our daughter continue to rise to new heights in the field of sports and keep bringing laurels to Punjab and the nation,” Mann said.

Congratulating the young champion, Punjab Badminton Association secretary Ritin Khanna termed the victory a landmark moment for the sport in the state.

“This is a proud moment for Punjab badminton and for the entire country. Tanvi has become a role model not only for aspiring shuttlers but also for parents, who are now encouraging their children to pursue the sport seriously,” Khanna said.

The District Sports Officer, Hoshiarpur, Surjit Singh, also lauded the achievement, describing it a matter of immense pride for the district.