Punjab’s Tarn Taran received 80 per cent more rains than average this monsoon season

Chandigarh, October 8

Kurukshetra in Haryana received double rainfall than average while Tarn Taran in Punjab received 80 percent more rains during this year's monsoon, which remained normal for the two states, according to the Meteorological Department data.

The monsoon has withdrawn from the two states, including their common capital Chandigarh, on September 30.

The two states received bulk of the rainfall in July with heavy rains leading to the floods in some parts. However, both states received deficit rains in August, though as per overall average the monsoon rains were normal.

In Punjab, the monsoon arrived in some parts of the state on June 25 and covered the entire state by July 2.

During this year's monsoon season (June 1-September 30), Punjab received 416.7 mm of rainfall against its average of 438.8 mm which is five percent less, but considered within the normal limits.

According to the MeT here, this is the sixth consecutive normal monsoon year in the state in the last decade since 2011.

In neighbouring Haryana, monsoon entered some parts of the state on June 24 and covered the entire state on July 2.

During the monsoon season (June 1-September 30), Haryana received 419.6 mm rainfall against its average of 425.5 mm which was within normal range.

According to the MeT data, during the monsoon season, Kurukshetra received 826 mm of rain as against normal of 413.6 mm, thus receiving double than its average.

Punjab's Tarn Taran received 493 mm of rain during the monsoon season as against normal of 274.3 mm, which was 80 percent more than the district's average, according to the MeT.

Nine Punjab districts received normal rainfall, four received excess rains, while seven districts had deficient rains.

Fazilka in Punjab received least rainfall at 87.7 mm as against normal of 244.4 mm (minus 64 percent) during the monsoon season.

In Punjab, rainfall in June was 21 percent more while July saw 43 percent rains in excess, but rains were 62 percent deficit in August though in September the rains were within the normal range.

Among Punjab districts, Amritsar, Ferozepur, Gurdaspur, Faridkot, Rupnagar were among those districts which received excess rains while Barnala, Bathinda, Fazilka, Mansa, Moga, Muktsar and Sangrur received deficient rains.

In neighbouring Haryana, 14 districts received normal rainfall, two districts received rains in excess while rainfall in six districts was deficient.

In June, Haryana received 48 percent rains in excess, 59 percent more rains in July, but rain deficit in the state in August and September was 60 percent and 42 percent, respectively.

Ambala, Kurukshetra, Sirsa, Yamunanagar, Karnal, Panchkula and Panipat were among the districts which received more rains than average during the monsoon period while Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Hisar and Jind were among the deficit rain districts during the entire monsoon period.

Chandigarh received 1227.1 mm rains against its normal of 844.8 mm, 45 percent more than average.

In June, Chandigarh received 8 percent more rain, 178 percent more in July, 5 percent less in August and 60 percent less in September.

