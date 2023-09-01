Punjab's U-turn in High Court on dissolving 13K panchayats

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 31

About a fortnight after its decision to dissolve 13,000 gram panchayats in Punjab came under the judicial scanner, the state government today announced before the Punjab and Haryana High Court its decision to withdraw a notification issued in this regard.

Appearing before the Division Bench of Chief Justice Ravi Shanker Jha and Justice Vikas Bahl, Punjab Advocate General Vinod Ghai submitted that the notification would be withdrawn in the next couple of days. Taking a note of the submission, the Bench disposed of the petition filed in public interest after giving the state two days for the purpose. In all, no less than 11 writ petitions were filed before the High Court, including the public interest litigation filed by general secretary of the Shiromani Akali Dal Gurjeet Singh Talwandi through senior advocate Baltej Singh Sidhu, questioning the state’s decision to dissolve the panchayats. The petitions now stand dismissed as infructuous or disposed of. The detailed judgments in the matter were not yet available.

In one of the petitions, Balwinder Singh and other petitioners had contended through counsel Manish Kumar Singla that the notification dated August 10 was “totally illegal, arbitrary and against the principle of natural justice.

It was contended, among other things, that the public interest behind dissolving the gram panchayats before the expiry of the statutory term was not indicated. It was added that the petitioners, being elected sarpanches, took charge only in January 2019. As such, their tenure was up to January 2024. But it was decided by the state government to hold elections to the gram panchayats by December 31.

“The elections to the gram panchayats can be announced at any time within six months preceding the date of the completion of the term. During this interval, if the authority finds that it is in public interest to do so, it can order the dissolution of the existing panchayat(s) and not otherwise. Here in the present case, no public interest is there. Rather, the present regime wants to cash in on the prevailing mood,” it was contended.

Defending the decision, the state had on the other hand contended that the notification was in accordance with constitutional provision. The government had the power to direct the holding of general elections for panchayati raj institutions under Section 209 of the Punjab Panchayati Raj Act, 1994.

The notification declared the general elections for panchayat samitis and zila parishads by November 25 and gram panchayats by December 31. An affidavit by the state added that the State Election Commission required time to prepare for the elections.