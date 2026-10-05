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Home / Punjab / Punjab's winter session of Assembly likely from Oct 23

Punjab's winter session of Assembly likely from Oct 23

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Ruchika Khanna
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:04 AM Oct 05, 2026 IST
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The state government is likely to convene the winter session of the Vidhan Sabha from October 23 to 27, with issues concerning farmers expected to figure prominently in the proceedings. Official sources said the Cabinet is set to consider the proposal on Monday. The proposed session would include holidays on October 24 and 25. The move follows a commitment made to farmer unions during their September 1-7 protest at the Chandigarh borders that their key demands would be taken up in the Assembly.

During the farmers’ protest, held under the aegis of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian had assured the protesting unions that an assembly session would be convened to consider their demands.

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Among the issues expected to come up is the farmers’ demand for reconsideration of existing water agreements and adoption of a resolution against provisions of the Punjab Reorganisation Act relating to river waters.

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The Assembly is also likely to consider resolutions opposing the Dam Safety Act and the Seed Bill, 2025, as sought by the farmer organisations.

The final dates and agenda of the session are expected to be decided formally by the state Cabinet. The proposed October 23-27 schedule would provide the government an opportunity to take up the issues raised during the recent farmers’ agitation and other legislative matters.

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