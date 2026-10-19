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Home / Punjab / Punjab’s youth pushed towards drugs instead of jobs, alleges Nayab Singh Saini

Punjab’s youth pushed towards drugs instead of jobs, alleges Nayab Singh Saini

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 08:03 AM Oct 19, 2026 IST
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Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini during a visit to Valmiki Ashram in Jalandhar on Sunday. Photo: Sarabjit Singh
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Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday accused Punjab’s AAP government of failing to tackle the drug menace and fulfil its employment promises, alleging that instead of job opportunities, the state’s youth had been pushed towards drugs.

He said Punjab could overcome the crisis only under a BJP government.

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“Instead of possessing a pen and talent, Punjab’s youth are seen with ‘chitta’ injections and packets in their hands,” Saini said while addressing a gathering after flagging off a Bhagwan Valmiki Teerth Yatra from Valmiki Ashram in Jalandhar.

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‘Govt of lies’

Saini referred to the state government as a “government of lies and jokes”, saying that the state was in the throes of the drug crisis and that only a BJP government in Punjab could rescue it.

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BJP leaders don black turbans

Mansa: BJP state president Kewal Singh Dhillon and the party’s national spokesperson RP Singh have started wearing black turbans to protest the killing of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota in Mansa.

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