Fazilka: Pupils protest hike in fee

Fazilka, August 12
A large number of students of MR Government College under the banner of the Punjab Students’ Union took out a protest march against the increase in fee by Panjab University.
The government had waived the complete fee of the Scheduled Caste students, but the management of the college had been asking the students to deposit the fee, said Dheeraj Kumar, District President of the Union, adding that most of the students were from poor families.
He said the the university had hiked the fee by 10 per cent recently.
