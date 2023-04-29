Purchase crosses 100-LMT mark

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 28

The total wheat purchase in mandis of Punjab has crossed the 100-lakh metric tonnes (LMT) mark today. A total of 104.25 LMT wheat has been purchased till today. Till yesterday, the figure was 99.56 LMT.

However, lifting of wheat from the mandis continued to remain slow and mandis are overflowing with grains. Official data shows that 45.99 LMT grains has been lifted, the quantity of unlifted grains remains much higher at 58.26 LMT. Officials in the Food and Supply department say that the lifting is not slow, but the mechanised harvesting of grains has led to a deluge in the mandis over the past two weeks, with an average of 7.50 LMT grains arriving each day last week. Today, 4.49 LMT wheat arrived in the state’s mandis.