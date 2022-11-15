Purchase of LED lights by civic bodies under VB lens

Tribune News Service

Rajmeet Singh

Chandigarh, November 14

After a probe into the allotment of plots under locally displaced persons’ (LDP) scheme in Improvements Trusts, purchase of LED lights by civic bodies under the Local Government Department has come under the scanner of the Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB).

Controversy surfaced during Congress regime The controversy over LED lights purchased from a firm at inflated rates surfaced during the previous Congress government rule. Purchase of nearly 80,000 LED bulbs worth crores by different civic bodies is being screened by the VB.

In a detailed query sent to the department, the VB has sought to know details of the tenders for smart LED streetlights, participating companies for the tenders and agreement signed with shortlisted firms for installation of LED lights by different civic bodies.

Details of allocation of work for the installation of LED lights, certified copies of clearance bills by the Accounts and Finance Branch of the department and copies of tender approvals by the sub-committee formed by the then Local Government minister have also been sought by the VB.

The department is yet to reply to the VB queries. It is being suspected that the LED lights were purchased at inflated rates and quality of the lights was not up to the specified mark.

The controversy over LED lights being purchased from a firm at inflated rates had surfaced during the previous Congress government. Sources said purchase of nearly 80,000 LED bulbs worth crores and their maintenance for a period of 10 years by different civic bodies was being screened. An Akali leader had also lodged a complaint in this regard in 2021.

The sources said apart from the LED bulbs, other costs, including that of switches, fittings and annual maintenance rates were also being analysed.

The VB is already probing the alleged Smart City LED project scam in Jalandhar.

Though the department has no policy of centralised purchase and the civic bodies are independent entities, it is being seen under which policy the agreements were signed with private firms. The funds for the purchase of the LED lights were provided by the municipal corporations and municipals councils.

#Congress #Punjab Vigilance Bureau