Purchase of unripe kinnow suspended in Abohar market

Our Correspondent

Abohar, October 9

The sale and purchase of unripe kinnow at the Abohar market has been suspended till October 16. The decision comes after a confrontation between traders and activists of the Bhartiya Kisan Unions (BKU) here last evening.

The SDM will chair a meeting this week to resolve the dispute, said activists of the BKU joint front and the Kinnow Mandi Association.

Kinnow Mandi Association official Inder Sharma today claimed that green or unripe kinnow business had been going on ever since the cultivation of the fruit began in the state. He said no one had raised objection over its sale in the past.

He said while some farmers claimed consuming unripe kinnow was harmful for health, medical research has found that the elements found in its juice and seeds could prevent diseases like cancer.

He said the traders’ association would get the juice of unripe kinnow tested at a lab of the Horticulture Department and make its report public. “If it is found to be harmful for human health, we will completely stop its marketing,” he added.

#Abohar