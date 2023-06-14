Puri gives job letters to over150 aspirants

Tribune News Service

Kapurthala, June 13

Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri said keeping in view the present economic growth rate of India, the nation might be a developed nation even before the target year of 2047.

Puri was in Kapurthala today to hand over appointment letters to 151 aspirants. He said India, which was the 10th largest economy in 2014, had now achieved the fifth position with an economy of $3.8 trillion.

He said, “In the last financial year, our economy has grown by 7.2 per cent. If the growth rate continues, it would not be a big deal that India would move from fifth largest economy to fourth or third in a short period of time”. The appointees included 25 women during the Rozgar Mela held at Pushpa Gujral Science City.

This was the sixth Rozgar Mela in a series of such fairs in which about 4 lakh appointment letters had been given in the country to fulfil the Centre’s resolve to give 10 lakh government jobs in a year. Talking about the start-ups by youngsters, he said the youngsters were entering the market to provide jobs, which is a positive sign.