Push to bring more area under cotton in Bathinda

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, April 2

In view of the declining ground water level, efforts are being made by the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare to promote the cultivation of cotton under crop diversification.

The farmers are being given 33 per cent subsidy on soft seeds for early sowing of cotton crop.

Efforts are also being made to supply canal water to farmers, especially on tail ends of canals, to irrigate the crop.

Dr Gurwinder Singh, Director (Agriculture) today visited Balluana village of the Bathinda block to check efforts being made to promote cotton cultivation at the ground level.

During his visit, he met farmers shortlisted by the department to promote the cultivation of cotton crop.

Agriculture Officer Dr Baljinder Singh along with Agriculture Development Officer Dr Manjinder Singh and Dr Lovepreet Kaur instructed farmers to make all possible efforts and spend maximum time in their fields to take care of the crop.

On the occasion, Chief Agriculture Officer Dr Dilbagh Singh said all possible efforts were being made to revive cultivation of the cotton crop in the district.

He asked farmers to refrain from cultivating moong to protect the cotton crop from whitefly attack as moong is a natural host for whitefly.

He said farmers could apply on the department’s website — agrimachinerypb.com — to get subsidy on cotton seeds till May 15.

“If any farmer wants to get any information regarding subsidy on cotton seeds, he can talk to Agricultural Development Officer or Block Agriculture Officer of his constituency,” he added.

#Agriculture