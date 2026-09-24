Putting rumours of fleeing country to rest, Punjab minister Mundian accuses BJP of using ED to pressure him to quit AAP

Punjab Housing Minister Hardeep Singh Mundian on Thursday accused the BJP of allegedly using the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to intimidate him and pressure him to switch from the AAP to the BJP.

Putting an end to speculation that he had fled the country, as alleged by BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu, Mundian appeared before the media along with his nephew Gurpreet Singh Saini Prince. He alleged that the ED search at Prince’s residence in Sahnewal on Wednesday was aimed at pressuring him to join the BJP.

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The ED searched the residence of Gurpreet Singh Saini in connection with its ongoing investigation linked to the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA). The agency has said Saini’s financial transactions are under investigation.

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Mundian has been Punjab’s Housing Minister since September 2024. The ED is investigating land acquisitions, change in land use (CLU) and other deals involving GMADA over the past few years.

“The ED sleuths reached Prince’s residence yesterday at 11 am and continued to pressurise the women in the family to force me to join the BJP. The officials and even their drivers were in an inebriated condition and they harassed the women in my family. They did not find anything during the search operation and even gave this in writing before they left at 3 am,” Mundian alleged, while displaying documents purportedly handed over to his nephew by ED officials after the search.

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Mundian also alleged that ED officials forcibly broke locks at offices and residences during the agency’s 50-hour search operation, which ended shortly before his interaction with the media.