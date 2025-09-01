Industry, Investment Promotion and Power Minister Sanjeev Arora has said the state government will soon come up with a private industrial park policy.

“The state government is finalising a Private Industrial Park Policy aimed at fostering industrial growth and enhancing the ease of doing business, currently in the drafting stage,” the minister said.

Arora said, “The Industrial Park Policy will provide a robust framework to support industrial expansion by offering state-of-the-art infrastructure and comprehensive facilities within designated industrial parks.”

He highlighted that these parks would streamline business operations, attract investments and create a conducive environment for industries to thrive, especially for “Red Categories”.

He said 684 applications had been processed within the stipulated time on newly launched Fasttrack Punjab portal. Of 1,431 applications, 747 were under review, said the minister.