Pvt schools not sharing syllabus, allege booksellers

Sangrur, March 1

The alleged delay in sharing syllabus by managements of private schools with booksellers before the start of new academic session, is likely to cost dearer to parents.

Bookstore owners alleged that school authorities want to sell textbooks themselves to students at higher rates. Irate booksellers have written to Sangrur Deputy Commissioner and the District Education Officer (Secondary) in this regard.

Ashwani Jindal , chief, Sangrur Booksellers and Stationers Association, said, “We need time for publication of textbooks as per their syllabus. Managements of many private schools have not shared their syllabus with us so far as they want to sell textbooks themselves at higher rates. In 2019, the Education Department had directed private school managements not to compel students to purchase textbooks from them or any particular seller.”

Many parents fear that they might be compelled to purchase textbooks from schools or any particular bookseller at higher rates.

Gurmeet Singh, a resident, said, “Covid has led to financial crisis. Many parents have shifted their children from private schools to the government institutes. The state government should take stern action against those schools which are trying to rob students.”

Another resident, Jasvir Singh, demanded that the government should act quickly to stop harassment of parents and students.

Sanjay Gupta, vice-president, Federation of Private Schools and Association, said, “Schools have reopned after a long gap due to the pandemic. This has led to many delays. We are not doing it deliberately. Schools have started to upload their syllabus.”

District Education Officer Kultaranjit Singh Singh said private schools have been directed to share syllabus with booksellers.