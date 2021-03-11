PWD to recover road access dues from commercial property owners in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 21

Public Works Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO has directed officials to recover road access dues from owners whose commercial properties, including petrol stations, marriage palaces, private schools, private hospitals, factories, hotels and dhabas are along the roads.

The minister while reviewing work of the Public Works Department (PWD) here recently, expressed concern over the loss of revenue as many business establishments had not taken approval for the access route and those, who had taken approval, had yet to pay the due fee.

He directed field officers to prepare and execute time-bound action plan for these recoveries and warned them that if any official was found negligent in this regard then strict action would be taken against him.

#harbhajan singh eto