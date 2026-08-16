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Home / Punjab / Qadian–Beas railway line will transform connectivity, boost economy: Bajwa

Qadian–Beas railway line will transform connectivity, boost economy: Bajwa

Bakwa says the proposed 39.68-km broad-gauge railway line, connecting Qadian in Gurdaspur district with Beas, will provide much-needed rail connectivity to Qadian, Ghuman, Butala, Sathiala and surrounding areas

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:23 PM Aug 16, 2026 IST
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Punjab Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa. File
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Punjab Vidhan Sabha Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa on Sunday welcomed the sanctioning of funds for the long-pending Qadian–Beas railway link, describing it as a landmark development for the Majha region that will strengthen connectivity, stimulate economic activity, enhance strategic resilience and give a major boost to religious and spiritual tourism.

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Bajwa said the proposed 39.68-km broad-gauge railway line, connecting Qadian in Gurdaspur district with Beas, will provide much-needed rail connectivity to Qadian, Ghuman, Butala, Sathiala and surrounding areas. The project, estimated at approximately Rs 1,400 crore, will be executed by Northern Railway.

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He said the significance of the project extends far beyond the construction of a railway line. Improved rail connectivity will provide farmers and producers easier access to markets, facilitate movement of goods and passengers, strengthen trade and small-scale industries, generate employment and encourage investment across the Majha region.

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It will also improve connectivity for the Batala industrial belt and provide more efficient access to the wider Amritsar–Delhi railway network.

Bajwa said the project carries considerable strategic importance as well. The Railway Ministry has identified the proposed corridor as an alternative route to the Amritsar–Pathankot section during emergencies and contingencies.

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Given Gurdaspur’s proximity to the international border, the additional railway route will add resilience to the region’s transport infrastructure and improve logistical connectivity.

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