Qaumi Insaaf Morcha’s Punjab bandh: Govt schools to remain open on August 21, traffic to hit from 7 am to 2 pm

Traffic is likely to remain suspended from 7 am to 2 pm on Friday following a Punjab bandh called by the Qaumi Insaaf Morcha on August 21. However, government schools across the state will remain open on Friday.

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Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains, while responding to a question from the press about the Punjab bandh call, said that government schools would remain open.

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On the other hand, a majority of private schools in Mohali and Chandigarh have decided to close their establishments, citing escalating tensions ahead of Friday’s bandh.

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The Qaumi Insaaf Morcha (QIM) has called for a Punjab bandh on August 21 to protest police action, the registration of FIRs against its members, and the continued detention of Sikh prisoners (“Bandi Singhs”).

Its march towards the Punjab Governor’s House on August 15 was stopped with tear gas, water cannons and barricades, leading to multiple FIRs being registered by the Chandigarh Police against its leaders and supporters.

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The morcha’s core demands include the release of Sikh prisoners who have completed their sentences but remain incarcerated, along with parole for Jagtar Singh Hawara and justice in sacrilege and police-firing cases.

Panthic organisations, including the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM), Shiromani Akali Dal Punar-Surjit and Akali Dal Waris Punjab De, have extended their support to the bandh call.

Gurcharan Singh, foster father of Babbar Khalsa International chief Jagtar Singh Hawara, said it had been announced that businesses, transport, roads and rail services would remain suspended from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., while only essential services would be allowed to operate.

He said that, besides highways and railway tracks, activists would hold protests, dharnas and sit-ins at various locations across the city. “We are seeking support from all community members to join us and press the government to free the Bandi Singhs, who have been languishing in jails for years even after completing their sentences and without being granted parole,” said Singh.

He maintained that health services, hospital staff, medical facilities, the movement of ambulances, Army and security personnel, people attending weddings or bhog ceremonies, as well as foreign travellers, would not be hampered.

In a joint press statement, General Secretary Gurpratap Singh Wadala, Senior Vice President Sucha Singh Chhotepur, Prem Singh Chandumajra and Youth Wing President Gurjit Singh Talwandi said their organisation fully supported the Punjab bandh called by the Qaumi Insaaf Morcha on August 21.

They said leaders and workers of their organisation would join hands with the people to make the bandh successful and build pressure on the governments to secure the release of the Singhs who, despite having completed their sentences, have remained imprisoned for decades.

Sarwan Singh Pandher, convener of the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM), also backed the QIM’s call for a Punjab bandh on Friday. Pandher said the government was not only refusing to release the Bandi Singhs but was also attempting to suppress the voices of those demanding their release through the use of force and the registration of cases.

All schools and colleges remain closed in Amritsar and Patiala. In Patiala, many private schools have declared a holiday in view of the bandh call for Friday.

Many private colleges are also following suit and have directed students and staff to observe Friday as a holiday. Police have deployed additional forces in the field to ensure law and order. Meanwhile, farmer leaders have announced plans to block highways and roads while allowing essential services to continue.

Manpreet Singh Ayali of Waris Punjab De said the bandh call given by the Qaumi Insaaf Morcha would receive their support as it was based on a just demand. “Why are these Sikhs being kept in jail? They must be freed,” said Ayali.

Senior SAD leader Maheshinder Singh Grewal said the government had to take a decision, as there had been enough delay on the part of the central government.

“Balwant Singh Rajoana has been in jail for the past several years. Why is he being kept in jail? A decision on his case should be made—either he should be denied release or he must be freed from jail. Why is his case not being heard? We support tomorrow’s bandh call,” said Grewal.

The Qaumi Insaaf Morcha’s sit-in protest camp was launched on January 7, 2023, primarily demanding the release of Sikh prisoners (Bandi Singhs) who remain in jail despite completing their statutory prison sentences. The protesters have been camping near YPS Chowk on the Chandigarh-Mohali border.

With inputs from Aman Sood, Shivani Bhakoo and Neha Saini.