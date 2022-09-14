Quality control cell to ensure better roads in Punjab: Minister

Chandigarh, September 13
The Public Works Department (PWD) has activated its quality control cell, to ensure that the material used for road construction is according to specifications, so that the roads last longer.
For this, machines have been installed at all 140 hotmix plants in the state. The material readied by these plants for road laying/repairs will first be checked for ratio of all ingredients and its consistency, before these are used for the projects.
PWD Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO said this had been necessitated in the wake of poor quality of roads and repairs that were leading to frequent damage. “Generally, a good quality road should last for five years. We will ensure that the roads built by us last long,” he said.
The minister said 169 black spots had been identified. “To prevent accidents, we are making structural changes around the black spots,” he said.
