Question Mann over Rs 700-cr excise ‘scam’, says Sukhbir

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 16

SAD chief Sukhbir Badal today said Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann should be questioned in connection with the Rs 700 crore Punjab excise “scam”.

He said Punjab’s excise policy was formed on the basis of Delhi excise policy.

“Just like Delhi, the AAP government in Punjab created a monopoly by handing over the entire business to a few contractors. Two of these contractors, Brindco and Anant Wines, who were given half of the liquor trade, were also given the lion’s share of the liquor trade in Delhi,” he said.

He said AAP convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had been summoned for questioning by the CBI.

Sukhbir said “If the probe is done, then Mann will be behind the bars soon. It is clear that hundreds of crores were transferred to AAP in a quid pro quo arrangement.”

SAD chief also questioned the manner in which drug convict Parshotam Sondhi was honuored in presence of Home Minister Amit Shah.

He said, “It is unfortunate that Sondhi, who was convicted after being apprehended with 22 kg of heroin, shared the stage with the Home Minister during induction of Inder Iqbal Atwal into the BJP.”