Questioning of cross-border smuggler leads to seizure of 2.4 kg heroin, 1.9 kg narcotic powder

Amritsar, May 19
The interrogation of a cross-border smuggler has led to the seizure of 2.4kg heroin, 1.9kg narcotic powder, Rs 7.4 lakh and a .32 bore pistol.
Jobanjit Singh was nabbed by the city police from 100 Feet road on Tuesday as he was carrying 200gm of heroin.
Abhimanyu Rana, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, said the accused was in touch with cross-border smuggler Khali in Pakistan.
The consignment was concealed at the house of his friend at Naushehra Dhalla village in Tarn Taran on the Indo-Pakistan border. The consignment was dropped by a drone near Bharobhal village.
He said Jobanjit was involved in smuggling drugs for the past five years.
