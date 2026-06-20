Questions over invitees’ selection as Cong observers wrap up meet for Punjab unit revamp

A three-member team of observers appointed by the Congress high command to revamp the Punjab unit in the run-up to the Assembly elections has concluded its exhaustive interactions in New Delhi. However, the absence of Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari as well as several former ministers and MLAs has triggered a speculation over the criteria used for the invites.

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As many as 66 state party leaders were called to the meeting to give their assessment of the party's position. Prominent leaders like former ministers Balbir Singh Sidhu, Sunder Sham Arora and Gurpreet Kangar were left out. Tewari, who has also won from Anandpur Sahib and Ludhiana seats, did not get an invite too. Out of nearly 100 candidates who contested the 2022 Assembly elections, only around 45 were invited to the meeting.

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“To properly assess the ground situation, feedback should have been taken from the maximum number of experienced leaders. Calling only selective leaders will not serve the purpose,” a Congress leader told The Tribune, requesting anonymity.

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Another senior leader alleged that while several ministers from the Capt Amarinder Singh-led Congress government were ignored, those from the Charanjit Singh Channi government were largely included.

Congress Working Committee members, some former ministers, sitting MPs and heads of frontal organisations were among those summoned. Though the observers are learnt to have summed up their discussion, some leaders could be called over the next few days.

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Amid intense behind-the-scenes lobbying by senior leaders for the post of Punjab Congress president, several state leaders rushed to Delhi on Friday to extend birthday wishes to Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, who has turned 56.

For the past few days, top Punjab leaders have been camping in the national capital to ensure their supporters get a proper hearing.

During the interactions, the leaders were asked about popular faces who could lead the party in the state besides seeking suggestions to strengthen the Congress ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections. A section of leaders is also pushing for changing the AICC general secretary in-charge, Bhupesh Baghel, alleging that he favoured a particular group.

Former CM Charanjit Singh Channi, former Deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and former minister Vijay Inder Singla are learnt to be among the front runners for the party’s top post in Punjab. Senior leaders like Rana Gurjeet Singh and Rana KP Singh could emerge as dark horses as the high command prepares to take a final call on resetting the state unit.