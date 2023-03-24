Quota for women in DDSWO posts

Chandigarh, March 23
Over 60 per cent of the vacancies advertised for appointment of retired armed forces officers to the posts of District Defence Service Welfare Officer (DDSWO) in the state have been reserved for women.
The Punjab Public Service Commission has notified 11 vacancies for DDSWO in the state, out of which seven have been earmarked for women officers in accordance with the states existing reservation policy and provisions.
Officers of the rank of Lieutenant Colonel and Colonel in the Army and equivalent in the Navy and Air Force who belong to Punjab and fulfil the laid down eligibility criteria are eligible for appointment as DDSWO. Those drawing a pension are appointed on the basis of their last drawn salary in the defence forces. — TNS
