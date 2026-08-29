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Home / Punjab / ‘Radio Ujala’ makes Rakhi special for Barnala Jail inmates

‘Radio Ujala’ makes Rakhi special for Barnala Jail inmates

Community radio gives women a platform to send messages and dedicate songs to their brothers; inmates trained as radio jockeys

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Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Barnala, Updated At : 06:17 PM Aug 29, 2026 IST
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Two jail inmates host the programme at District Jail, Barnala, on Friday.
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Raksha Bandhan brought a different experience for inmates of District Jail, Barnala, as the prison’s community radio station, ‘Radio Ujala’, became a platform for women to connect with their brothers through heartfelt messages and song dedications.

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The jail administration dedicated a special radio programme to the bond between brothers and sisters on Friday. Women who visited the jail to tie rakhi to their brothers were given an opportunity to convey personal messages and dedicate songs to them through the station.

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The programme began with a message by Jail Superintendent Shivraj Singh Nandgarh, who spoke about the significance and history of Raksha Bandhan and extended greetings to inmates and their families.

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A unique feature of the programme was that some inmates themselves took charge of the microphone.

The jail administration is training inmates as radio jockeys to help them develop communication skills, showcase their talents and engage in constructive activities. An inmate with previous radio experience presented the special programme and is also training other inmates.

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Nandgarh said ‘Radio Ujala’ had emerged as an important platform for constructive engagement inside the jail. Besides music and entertainment, the station broadcasts awareness programmes on drug abuse, prevention and other social issues.

Deputy Commissioner Harpreet Singh said ‘Radio Ujala’ was established at the jail last month by the Red Cross Society Barnala at a cost of around Rs 3.5 lakh.

He said, “The initiative aims to support the mental and emotional well-being of inmates, encourage positive behavioural change and help them become responsible citizens.”

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