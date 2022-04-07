'Ragging' at AIIMS-Bathinda: Student's family seeks probe

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, April 6

Amandeep Singh, father of Sukhmandeep, who was allegedly ragged by his seniors at AIIMS, Bathinda, has lodged a complaint with the institute and sought action against students involved in the matter.

Dr Satish Gupta, Dean, AIIMS, said: “We have constituted an anti-ragging committee, which is investigating the matter thoroughly. The committee is expected to submit its report within two days. A strict action would be taken against any student found guilty.” —

#ragging