Ragging: Two MBBS students suspended

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, September 21

Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital (GGSMCH) here has suspended two fourth-year MBBS students for three weeks for allegedly ragging two of their juniors.

The action was taken following a complaint by the parents of these students. The incident came to light two days ago when the police questioned two freshers when they were roaming on a road at midnight. The students told the police that they had been forced by their seniors to bring liquor and food for them.

The police contacted the parents of these students, who raised the issue with the college the next day.

College principal Dr Sanjay Gupta refused to comment on the matter.

