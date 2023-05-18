Raghav and Parineeti shows gratitude to Akal Takht Jathedar for attending their engagement ceremony; post unseen pictures

Tribune News Service

GS Paul

Amritsar, May 18

Amidst controversy erupted over Akal Takht officiating Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh’s attendance at MP Raghav Chadha-Parineeti pre-wedding ceremony, the couple acknowledged his presence at their engagement event.

Felt surreal to be blessed by the Jathedar of the Akal Takht Sahib, Singh Sahib Giani Harpreet Singh Ji. His sacred presence at our engagement meant everything to us. 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/3NCMQs766P — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) May 18, 2023

Their engagement ceremony was held as per Sikh traditions at New Delhi’s Kapurthala House on May 13. The couple welcomed the Jathedar with folded hands.

Sharing the pictures of the couple welcoming the Jathedar with folded hands and sharing lighter moments, with identical caption on their twitter page, separately as: “Felt surreal to be blessed by the Jathedar of the Akal Takht Sahib, Singh Sahib Giani Harpreet Singh Ji. His sacred presence at our engagement meant everything to us.”

These ‘unseen’ pictures show the couple smiling and seeking blessings from the Jathedar while they are standing in matching traditional peach colour outfits.

Meanwhile, the couple also showed gratitude to their other guests for their presence in their pre-wedding event.

Among the distinguished who’s who present on the occasion, it was the Jathedar whose presence was objected as soon as some of the pictures went viral on the social media. More than appreciation, Jathedar was trolled. While several Sikh personalities criticised Jathedar, yet there were others who never found it to be offensive.

SAD senior leader and spokesperson Virsa Singh Valtoha took to his social media page only to post: “Respected Jathedar Sahib! A humble Sikh like me got hurt today. The Guru is the protector of the community.”

Later sharing his point of view, Valtoha had stated that the Jathedar, who occupies the Supreme Temporal Seat of Sikh community, should have avoided a private function that never observed ‘Sikh rehat maryada’. He had also pointed out that there was ‘hooting’, probably by the photographers who covered the event when Jathedar had approached the event venue. He said hosts of the event never spared a thought to ‘welcome’ or ‘receive’ the Jathedar and that it was not the insult of an individual but the whole Sikh community whom the Jathedar represented.

Nonetheless, there was no reaction from the Jathedar’s side as yet on the issue.

Apart from family and friends, their engagement ceremony was attended by actor Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti’s cousin, singer Mika Singh, designer Manish Malhotra, and others. On the political side Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney and other AAP leaders were there.

Meanwhile, Raghav also thanked Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in a separate post with supportive pictures. The couple also shared a note to thank their fans and media for their support and positivity.