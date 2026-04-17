‘Raghav Chadha was AAP’s power broker in Punjab’: Former Akali leader Kiranbir Kang

Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha, who has reportedly fallen out of favour with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and has been openly blamed by the party after consecutive Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids on Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Mittal and Punjab Industries and Power Minister Sanjeev Arora, was once instrumental in bringing influential and dissatisfied leaders into the party, former All-India Youth Akali Dal president Kiranbir Singh Kang said on Friday.

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It is the second political outfit to have been floated since the beginning of April. Earlier, on April 6, former MLA Navjot Kaur Sidhu and the wife of cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu had announced the launch of a new political outfit -- Bharatiya Rashtrawadi Party (BRP) -- and made her intention clear to fight the elections.

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Kang, once known for his proximity to late Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal, announced the launch of his new political outfit, the Punjabi Lokraj Party (PLP), on Friday.

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Kang said his party is preparing to contest the Vidhan Sabha elections next year, promising to focus on job creation and curbing youth migration.

In his remarks, Kang revealed that Raghav Chadha had approached him multiple times before the 2022 assembly elections with an offer of 10 seats and a cabinet berth.

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“Raghav sought my consent to fix a meeting with Arvind Kejriwal, who was then staying at a hotel in Chandigarh. But I had decided not to take a political plunge,” Kang said.

He added that Chadha had played a crucial role in bringing influential leaders and industrialists into AAP.

Kang was sharply critical of the ruling AAP government, accusing it of reducing Punjab into a “political circus.”

He said real issues had taken a back seat while the regime focused on distributing free power, bus travel, and monetary aid under women's welfare schemes to secure electoral gains.

Instead of bringing the culprits of the 2015 Bargari sacrilege case to justice, the state government brought the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Bill.

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) was not even consulted.

Without naming Sukhbir Singh Badal directly, he attacked the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), alleging that dynastic politics and nepotism in SAD have ruined the panthic party, Kang said.

While slamming Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) chief Amritpal Singh, Kang said, “What to talk of a man who used the revered Guru Granth Sahib as a shield. Such fundamentalists would push the state back into the dark days of militancy to achieve cheap political objectives.”

Jaspreet Singh Dhaiya said, “We are not here to do politics over religion. Ours is a regional party and all Punjabis, be it from any caste or creed, are stakeholders in it.”

Jagtar Singh Bhangu from Bathinda, Dr Simerat Kaur Sandhu Samundri and Brig (Retd) Sanjeev Kumar talked about the glorious past and promised to set up an ecosystem where people earn their livelihood while sitting in their villages and do not have to go to the cities to earn their living.