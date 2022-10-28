Raghav Chadha writes to EAM on stranded workers in UAE

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 27

Senior AAP leader Raghav Chadha on Thursday sought intervention of EAM Dr S Jaishankar for early evacuation of about 100 Punjab workers stranded in Abu Dhabi.

In a letter to the EAM, Chadha said: “I request your intervention and issuance of directions to the Indian consulate in Dubai to arrange for workers’ return.”