 Raging farm fires keep sunshine away : The Tribune India

Count reaches 29,400, up 608 from last year till November 5

A farmer burns stubble in a paddy field near Sanaur on Saturday. Tribune photo: Rajesh Sachar



Tribune News Service

Aman Sood

Patiala, November 5

The farm fire count in the state this season has reached 29,400, more than last year when Punjab had recorded 28,792 cases till this date. The state has now recorded 608 more incidents this season from September 15 to November 5 as compared to 2021.

As a result, many cities witnessed smoggy conditions throughout the day today with the sun hardly visible.

Over 19 million tonnes of stubble this year

  • Paddy was cultivated on 31.13 lakh hectares in 2022 in the state, resulting in the generation of about 19.76 million tonnes of paddy straw
  • Despite repeatedly being asked by the state government not to do so, farmers continue to get rid of paddy stubble by setting it on fire

Now, buy machinery till Nov 20

  • The government has decided to extend the date for buying stubble management and direct-sowing wheat machinery on subsidy till November 20
  • Agriculture Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal said the date was expiring on November 7 and had now been extended for helping farmers manage stubble

As compared to 29,400 cases till November 5 this season, the state had witnessed 49,122 cases in 2020 and 28,792 cases in 2021 during the same period. “The numbers are rising and we expect it to continue till November 15 after which a sharp dip is expected,” said a senior government official.

The two big districts of Sangrur and Ferozepur continue to top the tables with the maximum farm fires every season and this season is no different. Sangrur accounts for 4,257 cases this season, while Ferozepur has added 2,406 cases so far.

Over 30 per cent fields in the state are yet to be cleared and farmers are now resorting to farm fires as the window to sow winter crops has narrowed down. —An expert

Farmers continue to add smoke to the air with over 2,817 cases reported today. Sangrur, the home district of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, saw 613 farm fires.

Of the 2,817 cases today, Bathinda saw 332, Mansa (248) and Patiala (242). As compared to 2,817 cases on November 5, Punjab had seen 5,036 in 2020 and 5,327 cases in 2021. Experts say the season will continue for another 10 days and there are chances that the state may see more farm fires than last year. “Over 30 per cent fields in the state are yet to be cleared and farmers are now resorting to farm fires as the window to sow winter crops has narrowed down,” said an expert.

According to data, the state recorded 71,304 farm fire incidents in 2021, 76,590 in 2020, 55,210 in 2019 and 50,590 in 2018 with many districts, including Sangrur, Mansa, Bathinda and Amritsar, witnessing a large number of stubble-burning incidents. Every season, over 15 million tonnes of paddy straw is burnt in open fields ahead of winter sowing.

Following the rising pollutants and smoke in the air, a majority of the cities saw sunlight for only a couple of hours. The air quality index in Punjab cities on Saturday evening showed Bathinda in the very poor category, while Amritsar and Ludhiana were in the poor category. Khanna, Jalandhar and Patiala were in moderately poor category.

