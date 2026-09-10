Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on the AAP government in Punjab over the death of farm labourer Gulzar Singh, alleging a “dangerous pattern” of intimidation against those who question the government’s failures.

He demanded the immediate resignation of Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema and sought an independent probe into the circumstances surrounding Gulzar’s death. Rahul also called for Cheema’s name to be included in the FIR registered in the case.

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He alleged that Gulzar had witnessed his son fall prey to drug addiction and had questioned the Finance Minister over the government’s inability to curb the drug trade in Punjab. According to Rahul, Gulzar was subsequently subjected to humiliation and harassment and pressured into issuing an apology, ultimately driving him to take his own life. “Punjab’s AAP government is displaying a dangerous pattern: question the government over its failures, and the response is threats and torture,” Rahul alleged.

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Meanwhile, Senior AAP leader and Water Resources Minister Barinder Kumar Goyal on Wednesday hit out at Rahul, accusing the Congress and other opposition parties of politicising a tragic incident instead of respecting the sentiments of the affected family and local residents.

Goyal told mediapersons, “Rahul Gandhi has spoken about drugs and action against them, but I want to remind him that if any government has taken decisive action against the drug menace in Punjab, it is the AAP government. Your party came to power in 2017 promising to eradicate drugs within four weeks. You had five years in government. What did you do during that period?”