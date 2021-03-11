Rahul Gandhi meets Sidhu Moosewala's family in Mansa

PTI

Chandigarh, June 7

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited the house of slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala in Mansa district on Tuesday.

Gandhi, who landed at the Chandigarh airport this morning, expressed condolences to the family of Moosewala at his native Musa village in Mansa, said a party leader.

Several Congress leaders including Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, leader of opposition in the Punjab Assembly Partap Singh Bajwa, AICC in-charge Punjab affairs Harish Chaudhary and party leaders Vijay Inder Singla were at the airport to receive Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to Sidhu Moosewala.

Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Mansa on May 29.

Gandhi was abroad when the killing took place and returned over the weekend.

Rahul Gandhi consoles Sidhu Moosewala's father.

Moosewala was the Congress candidate from the Mansa seat in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections.

Rahul Gandhi hugs Moosewala's father. Photo: @INCIndia/Twitter

After spending about an hour with the late singer's parents, Gandhi left his house.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann have already met Moosewala's parents.

