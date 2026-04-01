Rahul Gandhi to spend full day with Punjab Cong dist chiefs in Kangra

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will spend a full day with state Congress district presidents, currently undergoing a 10-day training in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra under the party’s Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan — an exercise aimed at rebuilding the party structure.

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Rahul is scheduled to visit Kangra on April 30.

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According to sources, the visit comes as the Congress high command has placed its district presidents in the state at the centre of its strategy for the Assembly elections next year.

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A source said they were being groomed as key players as part of a broader effort to build a second line of leaders in the state. A senior member of the All-India Congress Committee (AICC) said the shift reflected a push towards nurturing emerging leaders and enforcing accountability across organisational ranks.

10-day training camp

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As part of this initiative, 29 district presidents are currently attending a 10-day training camp, which focuses on instilling a result-oriented approach, with an emphasis on measurable performance and grassroots engagement.

Senior leaders, including AICC general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal are also interacting with the participants. Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring is present throughout the sessions.

Performance evaluation

Sources said the party was introducing a performance-based evaluation system for its office-bearers. District presidents will be required to upload photographs and detailed reports of their activities through a dedicated digital application. This real-time documentation will form the basis of continuous monitoring by the central leadership.

At the core of the overhaul is a tech-driven tracking mechanism that categorises leaders into three performance bands — green for high performers, yellow for average, and red for underperformers. The system is designed to reward efficiency.

Party insiders cited the example of Anurag Sharma, who rose from district leadership to the Rajya Sabha, as a model of grassroots elevation.

The Congress now plans to increasingly select candidates for the Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha and Assembly poll from among high-performing district presidents, signalling a shift towards merit-based selection in the party.