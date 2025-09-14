Rahul Gandhi to visit flood-affected areas in Punjab on Monday
He will visit Ajnala, Gurdaspur, Dinangar, Amritsar and other flood-affected areas of the state
Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi will visit Punjab tomorrow to assess the damage caused by floods. It will be a day-long visit, said PPCC chief Amrinder Raja Warring.
As per the programme finalised by the aprty, Rahul Gandhi will arrive at Amritsar Airport at 9.30 am. From there, he will head directly to the Ramdas area, where he will meet the flood-affected families and hear their concerns. He will also visit Ajnala, Gurdaspur, Dinangar, Amritsar and other flood-affected belts. He will supervise the party operations in the flood-affected areas of the state.
