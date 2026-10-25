Rahul Gandhi to visit Sangrur on Nov 4, says PPCC chief Pargat Singh; Mission 2027 in focus

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) President Pargat Singh said that Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, will visit Sangrur district on November 4. The visit will be significant for the Congress as it prepares for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections.

He said Gandhi’s visit would provide fresh direction and momentum to the party’s election campaign from the heartland of Malwa, while sending a clear message to party leaders and workers to be fully prepared for Mission 2027.

Advertisement

The PPCC President added that the Malwa region holds an important place in Punjab politics, with its Assembly constituencies playing a significant role in election outcomes. Taking the election campaign forward from Sangrur will be an important part of the Punjab Congress’s strategy. He said the party aims to strengthen its grassroots engagement with the public and effectively raise issues concerning the people of Punjab.

Advertisement

Pargat Singh further stated that strengthening the party organisation, mobilising workers and consistently raising the concerns of the public would remain key priorities ahead of the 2027 elections. According to him, Rahul Gandhi’s visit will encourage party leaders and workers to unite and intensify their election preparations.

He said the Punjab Congress would accelerate its political and organisational activities with Mission 2027 in focus. He added that the party would keep public issues at the centre of its campaign and strengthen coordination with workers across the state.

Advertisement

The programme is scheduled to take place in Sangrur on November 4.